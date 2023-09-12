In Dhaka, Emmanuel Macron, Sheikh Hasina sign deals on infrastructure, satellite system

PTI

Dhaka, September 11

Bangladesh and France on Monday signed two bilateral agreements to improve cooperation in infrastructure and to build the first-ever earth observation satellite after French President Emmanuel Macron held wide-ranging talks with PM Sheikh Hasina here.

Macron arrived in Dhaka on Sunday from India after participating in the G20 summit in New Delhi. It was the first visit by any French President to Bangladesh since 1990. Francois Mitterrand was the last French president to visit Bangladesh in February 1990.

Hasina said France expressed support for Bangladesh's sovereign policy independence, particularly in the context of the ongoing geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty.

“We both hope that this new strategic move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace,” she said in a joint press briefing after holding talks with Macron.

Earlier, a Credit Facility Agreement was signed between the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh, and the France Development Agency, France on Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure Programme.

