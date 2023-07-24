In hospital, Netanyahu says will attend key reform vote

Jerusalem,July 23

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “doing excellently” after an unscheduled pacemaker implant and would on Monday attend a key judicial reform vote that has brought nationwide protests to a boil.

With the country ensnared in its worst domestic crisis in decades, President Isaac Herzog on Sunday met Netanyahu in the hospital treating him in hope of closing the rifts between the religious-nationalist ruling coalition and opposition parties.

The Knesset, where Netanyahu wields a comfortable majority, is due on Monday to hold final readings of a bill limiting Supreme Court powers to overrule some government decisions. — Reuters