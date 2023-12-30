In massive attack, Russia fires122 missiles, 36 drones into Ukraine

KYIV, December 29

In one of its biggest missile attacks on Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, Russia on Friday launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, killing 31 civilians, wounding more than 160 others and hitting residential buildings in Kyiv, south and west of the country, officials said.

Rocket ‘enters’ Poland airspace A Russian missile likely entered the airspace of NATO-member Poland on Friday, a Polish general said, after an unidentified aerial object was spotted in amid the Russian attack on Ukraine. UK to send 200 defence missiles Britain is sending around 200 air defence missiles to Ukraine to help protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian drones and bombing, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones of the total 158 aerial ‘targets’ fired by Russia. The Foreign Ministry said the vast end-of-year air assault showed there should ben “no talk of a truce” with the Kremlin at a time when uncertainty hangs over the future of vital Western support for Kyiv.

A maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools were among the buildings reported damaged across Ukraine.

The result was “the most massive aerial attack” since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his official Telegram channel.

It topped the previous biggest assault, in November 2022 when Russia launched 96 missiles, and this year's biggest, with 81 missiles on March 9, according to air force records. — Agencies

