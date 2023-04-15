In Mozambique, EAM S Jaishankar rides India-made train

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rode a “made in India” train in Maputo during his visit to Mozambique. He also held a “great green” conversation on expanding train networks, electric mobility and waterways connectivity with the country’s transport minister.

Jaishankar arrived in Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the president of the African country’s Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“A great green transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport and Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port and Rail Authority Mateus Magala. Talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility and waterways connectivity. India is a reliable partner in this regard,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He also took a ride on a train manufactured in India.

“Took a ride in a ‘made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD, RITES, Rahul Mittal joining us on the journey,” he tweeted. RITES has been building railway lines and maintaining rolling stock in a large number of developing countries for the past three decades.

While addressing the Indian community, he said India was ready to take its "time-tested" relationship with Mozambique to a new level. He underscored that New Delhi's policies would be guided by the priorities and interests of its partners in their quest for development.

Jaishankar arrived in Mozambique from Uganda where he held talks with the country’s top leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, and discussed possible cooperation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.