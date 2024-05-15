In surprise visit to Kyiv, Antony Blinken reaffirms support to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv, May 14

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that American military aid on its way to Ukraine will make a “real difference” on the battlefield, as the top diplomat made an unannounced visit to reassure an ally facing a fierce new Russian offensive.

In increasingly intense attacks along the northeastern border in recent days, Moscow’s troops have captured around 100 to 125 square kilometres (about 40 to 50 square miles) of territory that includes at least seven villages, according to open source monitoring analysts.

“We know this is a challenging time,” Blinken said in the Ukrainian capital where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“A strong, successful, thriving, free Ukraine is the best possible rebuke to Putin and the best possible guarantor for your future,” Blinken told Zelenskyy — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Antony Blinken #Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA #Zelenskyy