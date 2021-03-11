In talks with Ukraine neighbours to adjust Indian students: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 30

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said his ministry was in talks with governments of different countries neighbouring Ukraine to accommodate in their universities Indian medical students who were forced to leave the war-torn nation.

Speaking to reporters in Vadodara, Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, said the Hungarian Government had assured it would try to accommodate as many Indian students as possible.

"Apart from the efforts being made in the country by department to help these medical students (who have returned from Ukraine due to war), the External Affairs Ministry is also in talks with Ukraine's neighbouring countries to find out if such students can be admitted in their universities," said Jaishankar.