In tit-for-tat move, China slaps sanctions on 5 US defence firms

Beijing, January 7

China announced sanctions on Sunday on five American defence companies in response to US arms sales to Taiwan and sanctions on Chinese frims and individuals.

The sanctions will freeze any property the firms have in China and prohibit organisations and individuals in China from doing business with them, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online.

It was unclear what impact, if any, the sanctions would have on the companies, BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Alliant Techsystems Operations, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions. Such sanctions are often mostly symbolic as American defence contractors generally don’t sell to China.

The Foreign Ministry said the US moves harmed China’s sovereignty and security interests, undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and violated the rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals. “The Chinese government remains unwavering in its resolve to safeguard sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese firms and citizens,” the ministry statement said.

The announcement was made less than a week ahead of a presidential election in Taiwan that is being contested in large part over how the government should manage its relationship with China.

The Foreign Ministry did not specify which arms deal or which US sanctions China was responding to, though spokesperson Wang Wenbin had warned three weeks ago that China would take countermeasures following the US approval of a $300 million military package for Taiwan. — AP

