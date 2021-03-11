In veiled attack on US, Xi Jinping calls for Asian unity against 'outsiders'

PTI

Beijing, April 21

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on Asian nations to keep the future of the region in their hands and proposed a global security Initiative respecting the sovereignty of all countries amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a veiled attack on the US' forays into the region with the Indo-Pacific strategy.

Nations must honour equality It is particularly important for major countries to lead by example in honouring equality, cooperation, good faith and the rule of law, and act in a way befitting their status. — Xi Jinping, Chinese President

President Xi, speaking via video link at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, 2022, outlined a six-point proposal for global security, which broadly confirms China's stand on Russia's war against Ukraine to protect what Moscow states its security interests against Kyiv joining the NATO alliance.

China has declined to condemn Russia's military offensive against Ukraine and highlighted Moscow's concerns over NATO expansion threatening its security. In his proposals, Xi said countries should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries.

“The countries should stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security,” he said. Also, the countries should be committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between nations through dialogue and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, he said, in an apparent dig at the US using sanctions as a weapon against other nations. —

