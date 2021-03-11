In veiled attack on US, Xi Jinping calls for Asian unity against 'outsiders'

Beijing, April 21
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on Asian nations to keep the future of the region in their hands and proposed a global security Initiative respecting the sovereignty of all countries amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a veiled attack on the US' forays into the region with the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Nations must honour equality
It is particularly important for major countries to lead by example in honouring equality, cooperation, good faith and the rule of law, and act in a way befitting their status. — Xi Jinping, Chinese President
Putin claims victory in Mariupol
Kyiv: President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war on Thursday, declaring the port of Mariupol “liberated”after nearly two months of siege, despite hundreds of defenders still holding out inside a giant steel works. reuters
President Xi, speaking via video link at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, 2022, outlined a six-point proposal for global security, which broadly confirms China's stand on Russia's war against Ukraine to protect what Moscow states its security interests against Kyiv joining the NATO alliance.
China has declined to condemn Russia's military offensive against Ukraine and highlighted Moscow's concerns over NATO expansion threatening its security. In his proposals, Xi said countries should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries.
“The countries should stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security,” he said. Also, the countries should be committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between nations through dialogue and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, he said, in an apparent dig at the US using sanctions as a weapon against other nations. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security
A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian attempts suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation