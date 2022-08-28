India, Argentina reaffirm commitment to boost ties

New Delhi, August 27
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Argentina was aimed at enhancing the strategic quotient of the bilateral relationship with the resource-rich Latin American powerhouse to wear down its opposition to India’s bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council where it backs the Pakistani position.
On the economy side, as Argentina has huge deposits of conventional as well as shale oil and gas, both sides agreed to expedite conclusion of Indian investments in specific projects in this area, in accordance with the relevant local laws.
Acknowledging the criticality of lithium in e-mobility and the abundance of the mineral in Argentina, both sides inked an MoU on cooperation in the field of mineral resources with Jaishankar and his Argentine colleague Santiago Cafiero hoping that cooperation in the field of minerals would be mutually beneficial and would lead to more trade, investments and collaborations in the sector.
Argentina’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, says India has expressed support for Argentina's entry into BRICS. It had also thanked China earlier for inviting Argentina during Cafiero’s meeting last month with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
India and Argentina have so far made three high-level contacts this year as they pursue a closer relationship in both economic and political spheres. Jaishankar has held two meetings with Cafiero while PM Narendra Modi met Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on June 26 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Germany.
India not only reiterated its support to the resumption of negotiations to find a solution to the sovereignty issue relating to the question of the Malvinas Islands (Falkland). — TNS
interest in Tejas
Acknowledging Argentina’s interest in the made-in-India Tejas fighter aircraft, S Jaishankar proposed exchange of visits between the armed forces, defence training and joint production of defence-related equipment.
