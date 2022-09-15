India at UN: Will do best to promote ‘South-South’ ties

PTI

United Nations, September 14

India will continue to do its best in furthering South-South cooperation which has become crucial at a time when developing nations were mostly left to fend for themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s envoy to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said.

South-South cooperation is a broad framework of collaboration among countries of the South in the political, economic, social, cultural, environmental and technical domains.

South-South and triangular cooperation is one of the important drivers of regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific and has resulted in increased volumes of South-South trade, FDI flows and technology transfer. Kamboj was speaking at an event hosted by UN Political and Peacebuilding and UN Development Programme on South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Peace and Development at the ‘Global South-South Development Expo’.