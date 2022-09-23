India calls out UNSC's double standards on rights violations

Tribune News Service

India on Thursday called for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine while calling out the UN Security Council for its “double standards” in dealing with violation of human rights.

Negotiations need of the hour The immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to negotiations is the need of the hour. Even in a conflict situation, there is no justification for violation of human rights, but the allegations should be investigated in an objective and fair manner. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

Pushing back at attempts by the West to arraign Russia before the International Criminal Court (ICC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out that “in this very room” there has been hesitancy in sanctioning some of the world’s most dreaded terrorists.

Jaishankar, while addressing the 15-nation UNSC briefing on Ukraine, said politics should “never ever” provide cover for impunity. At the same time, India is neither a signatory to the Rome Statute nor a member of the ICC, he said in a bid to distance India from the West’s call to bring Russia before the ICC.

The mood was to end the war as its trajectory had become a matter of profound concern to entire international community. “The future outlook is even more disturbing and the nuclear issue is a particular worry,” he said.

“The impact is being felt in distant regions. We have all experienced the surging costs in fuel, goods and fertilisers. On this score, too, there are good grounds to be worried what awaits us,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a four-point action plan asking all to resolve the issue through dialogue and find a solution that accommodates all parties’ legitimate security concerns. Mexico urged the involvement of PM Modi and the Pope in peace efforts to end conflict.

