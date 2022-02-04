India can help defuse crisis, says Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Kyiv on Thursday. Reuters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said India, because of its close relationship with Russia and the US, “can make an impact” in defusing the ongoing crisis in eastern Europe.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Kuleba said India could clearly tell Russia that “Ukraine is a friend and India’s partner, and India will find any attempt of Russia to solve the current crisis by military means or to continue to destabilise Ukraine from inside unacceptable”.

“If Russia hears that from the Indian Government, it will be a very strong message of support and will make an impact,” he said.Asked about the wellbeing of the estimated 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, Kuleba said, “I can tell them one thing, there are many much more complicated and dangerous places across the world compared to Ukraine. They can feel safe, continue their studies and enjoy their life and be confident about their future. We really appreciate their presence and contribution to life in Ukraine,” he said.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has already asked Indians living in Ukraine to get themselves registered, so that they can be contacted immediately with updates about the situation in the country.

“With intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, the Indian Embassy, Kyiv, requests all Indian citizens, including students in Ukraine, to fill up a form,” said an embassy statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs avoided blaming any side in its first reaction on January 28. “We have been closely following the developments relating to Ukraine, including ongoing high-level discussions between Russia and the US. Our embassy in Kyiv is also monitoring local developments,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Subsequently, India, Gabon and Kenya had abstained while Russia and China had voted against a US-proposed United Nations Security Council procedural vote calling for discussion on the issue last week.

NATO wary of troop buildup in Belarus

Brussels: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern on Thursday that Russia was continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus first time in the past 30 years. AP

Leaders review diplomatic efforts

Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed during a call on Wednesday the coordination of diplomatic efforts and plans to impose sanction on Moscow should it invade Ukraine. reuters

