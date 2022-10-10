India can receive EU funds under Global Gateway scheme: France

New Delhi, October 9

India could receive a chunk of the Euro 300 billion fund announced by the European Union (EU) under its Global Gateway scheme aimed at expanding connectivity, including in the Indo-Pacific region, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said.

Announced in December last year, the massive global investment plan for connectivity projects is seen as a counter to China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. “It is massive. The total funding for this project is 300 billion Euros. I am confident that the Indo-Pacific and India could receive a chunk of it,” Lenain said.

On China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, he said Paris does not want to be “confrontational” but prefers to be “efficient” while highlighting the strategic convergence between India and France for the region. “There is total convergence. There is no issue with that. France witnessed the same assertivity of China in this region and we are really committed,” he said about similarities of views between India and France on the approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

Delving into various challenges facing the Indo-Pacific, Lenain also said that there is a need to provide an “alternative to the Chinese model”. “We feel that we are India’s neighbour: we are a resident power of the Indo-Pacific. We have territories in this region, we have people in the region, almost 2 million French citizens, and we have troops,” Lenain said. “So we are totally committed. We have a strategy that was spelt out in the same year as India did in 2018. We have the same view of what should be done,” he said. The ambassador said France prefers a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenge. — PTI

