India-China ties going through extremely difficult phase: EAM

PTI

Bangkok, August 18

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the relationship between India and China was going through an "extremely difficult phase" after what Beijing had done at the border and emphasised that the Asian century would not happen if the two neighbours could not join hands.

Jaishankar made the remarks while responding to a series of questions after delivering a lecture on "India's Vision of the Indo-Pacific" at Chulalongkorn University here. He said the Asian century would happen when China and India came together but it would be difficult to happen if India and China could not come together.

Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have so far held 16 rounds of Corps Commander Level talks to resolve the standoff which erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas. "We very much hope that wisdom dawns on the Chinese side," he said, while replying to another question.

Jaishankar said India had done the best of its abilities to assist Sri Lanka. This year alone India had extended $3.8 billion of support to Sri Lanka. He dismissed criticism for importing discounted Russian oil, saying India was not the only oil importing country.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Tuesday, co-chaired the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting with his Thai counterpart and Deputy PM Don Pramudwinai on Wednesday during which they discussed advancing bilateral issues.