India condemns Pakistan mosque attack; toll 100

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pakistani city of Peshawar that left 100 persons dead, mostly policemen, and more than 170 hurt.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people.”