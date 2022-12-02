India condoles death of Chinese ex-Prez Jiang

PTI

beijing, December 1

India has expressed its deepest condolences over the demise of China's former President Jiang Zemin, the first Chinese head of state to visit New Delhi in 1996 since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1950.

Jiang, who was the President from 1993-2003, died due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at the age of 96, announced here on Wednesday.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has expressed its deepest condolences over the passing of former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin, it said in a post on its official social media account.

He was China’s first head to have visited India in 1996 heralding a new era of constructive cooperation.