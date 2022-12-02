India condoles death of Chinese ex-Prez Jiang

beijing, December 1
India has expressed its deepest condolences over the demise of China's former President Jiang Zemin, the first Chinese head of state to visit New Delhi in 1996 since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1950.
Jiang, who was the President from 1993-2003, died due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at the age of 96, announced here on Wednesday.
The Indian Embassy in Beijing has expressed its deepest condolences over the passing of former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin, it said in a post on its official social media account.
He was China’s first head to have visited India in 1996 heralding a new era of constructive cooperation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
‘Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab polic...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to hospital
The singer breaks his elbow, cracks his ribs and hurts his h...