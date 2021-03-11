India delivers medical, relief material to Sri Lanka

PTI

Colombo, June 6

India on Monday delivered life-saving drugs, medical equipment and relief material to hospitals and people aacross Sri Lanka as part of its growing assistance to help the debt-ridden country tide over its worst economic crisis.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices have heaped misery on the people.

On Monday, the new consignments were supplied to Hambantota General Hospital, Jaffna Teaching Hospital and to the people in Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts of Northern Province.

“Consul General @dipinprIFS handed over 6.4 tonnes of drugs and essential medical supplies to Hambantota General Hospital today,” the Consulate General of India in Hambantota tweeted.

Dr Suranga Ubeysekara, the Director of Hambantota General Hospital, thanked India for this vital support. India had earlier supplied diesel to the Jaffna fishermen to facilitate their livelihood activity. The Indian Government has also coordinated humanitarian assistance of food relief from the government of Tamil Nadu.