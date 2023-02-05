India dependable partner, reliable friend of Lanka: Union Minister Muraleedharan

PTI

Colombo, February 4

India is always a dependable partner and a reliable friend of Sri Lanka, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

His remarks came as he attended Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day. Several other foreign dignitaries also attended the event.

Muraleedharan said he was happy to represent India at “friendly neighbour” Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

“This milestone coincides with 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries India is always a dependable partner and a reliable friend of Sri Lanka," he tweeted.