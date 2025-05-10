New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the India-EU ties continues to expand and prosper.

Jaishankar, at the Europe Day celebrations in Delh, on Friday, said that India and the EU are natural partners in each other's progress.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to participate in Europe Day celebrations in New Delhi this evening. The India-EU longstanding partnership continues to expand and prosper. As democratic polities, pluralistic societies and market economies, we are natural partners in each other's progress."

Advertisement

Pleased to participate in Europe Day celebrations in New Delhi this evening. The 🇮🇳 🇪🇺 longstanding partnership continues to expand and prosper. As democratic polities, pluralistic societies and market economies, we are natural partners in each other’s progress. 🇮🇳 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/ufApnDQjPt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2025

Jaishankar attended the Europe Day celebration, marking 75 years of the Schuman Declaration.

Europe Day marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, symbolising unity and cooperation among European nations.

Advertisement

He highlighted the growing partnership between India and European nations, citing a landmark visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners in February 2025. This visit strengthened ties between India and the EU, paving the way for deeper cooperation.

"India's longstanding relationship with European nations is today poised to ascend a higher level. The visit of the EU College of Commissioners led by President Ursula von der Leyen herself in February 2025 was truly a milestone in our ties," Jaishankar said.

He emphasised that the high-level visit connected key policymakers "comprehensively," allowing both sides to advance their partnership.

"Our cooperation is acquiring many more dimensions. We are engaged, as you heard from the Ambassador, in complex trade negotiations, but one that we hope, and we're confident, will produce an outcome this year itself," he stated.

India and the EU are engaged in complex trade negotiations, with expectations of a positive outcome this year. Their interactions span multiple domains, directly impacting their societies.

The partnership is expanding into areas like technology, energy, space, and defense, with visible progress.

Jaishankar noted that India and the EU share commonalities as democratic polities, pluralistic societies, and market economies, serving as powerful binding forces. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)