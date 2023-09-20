India on moon, Pakistan still begging, says Nawaz Sharif

PTI

Lahore, September 19

Pakistan’s self-exiled former PM Nawaz Sharif has said that his country was begging money from the world while India had reached the moon and hosted the G20 summit, blaming the country’s former generals and judges for its economic woes.

Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked double-digit inflation. “Why Pakistan couldn’t achieve the feats India did?” Sharif asked at a party meeting in Lahore from London via video link.

The73-year-old supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party further said that India had followed the economic reforms initiated by his government in 1990. “When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the PM of India, it had only a billion dollars in kitty but now India’s foreign exchange reserves have risen up to $600 billion,” he added.

#G20 #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan