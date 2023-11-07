India sends aid to quake-hit Nepal

PTI

Jajarkot, November 6

A second consignment of emergency relief materials from India arrived in Nepal on Monday for the quake-affected families in the northwest mountainous region, where people are facing a shortage of food, warm clothes and medicines as a fresh tremor struck the region.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda-led Nepal was jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake just before midnight on November 3 that killed 157 people and injured over 250 others.

Meanwhile, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Jajarkot and surrounding areas in western Nepal again at 4.31 pm (local time) on Monday, according to the National Seismological Center. There was no immediate report of casualties or damage. It is reported that its epicentre was at Ramidanda of Jajarkot while the tremor was also felt in Kathmandu, triggering panic among people. It was followed by another 4.5-magnitude earthquake later at 4.40 pm, said an official at the National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

The first consignment of relief materials by India, that had arrived in Nepal on Sunday, were also dispatched to disaster-hit areas on Monday, along with a team of security personnel.

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Banke, Shrawan Kumar Pokharel, said the relief goods were sent towards the disaster-affected areas from Nepalgunj Airport. He said a truckload of relief goods is for Jajarkot and the other for Rukum Paschim (West).

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, had handed over these relief goods to Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka. However, due to the difficult terrain, the relief materials are yet to reach several areas.

