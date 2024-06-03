India sends humanitarian aid to Cuba

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

India has extended humanitarian assistance to Cuba in the form of a consignment of about 90 tonnes of nine Made-in-India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) that left Mundra Port on Sunday, the MEA said.

These APIs would be used by the Cuban drug manufacturers to produce essential antibiotics needed for treatment of chronic communicable diseases, it said in a statement.

Cuba has been badly affected by shortage of essential goods, food items and medicines.

