India, Senegal sign 3 MoUs; Naidu meets Prez

New Delhi, June 2
India and Senegal inked three MoUs during the ongoing visit to Dakar by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a three-nation tour. He also held wide-ranging talks with Senegalese President Macky Sall.
The first MoU pertains to visa-free regime for diplomatic and official passport-holders to strengthen cooperation by seamless travel of officials and diplomats. The second agreement relates to renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2022-26. The third MoU seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in youth matters, recognising that both countries have a relatively young population. Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar and Senegalese Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall signed and exchanged MoUs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police