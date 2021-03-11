India, Senegal sign 3 MoUs; Naidu meets Prez

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

India and Senegal inked three MoUs during the ongoing visit to Dakar by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a three-nation tour. He also held wide-ranging talks with Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The first MoU pertains to visa-free regime for diplomatic and official passport-holders to strengthen cooperation by seamless travel of officials and diplomats. The second agreement relates to renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2022-26. The third MoU seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in youth matters, recognising that both countries have a relatively young population. Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar and Senegalese Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall signed and exchanged MoUs.