India, SL to launch passenger ferry service

Colombo: Sri Lanka and India will start a passenger ferry service next month between Kankesanthurai port in Jaffna district and Pondicherry, according to media reports. Ports, Shipping, and Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said arrangements were made to start the ferry service in mid-January, 2023. The minister said the Indian government had extended consent for the service, as per reports. PTI

Hawaii to get largest telescope with India’s help

Mumbai: In a thrilling astronomical development, the world’s largest “eye on the universe” — an Optical, Infra-red, Thirty Metre Telescope (TMT) — is coming up with help from Indian scientists, engineers and industries at its proposed location in Maunakea in US’ Hawaii. The TMT, the most gigantic scope ever to be constructed, will cost over $2.6 billion, with collaboration of India, US, Japan, Canada and China. IANS

Harry, Meghan ‘invited’ to coronation ceremony

London: Quashing rumours of not sending an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for his coronation ceremony, King Charles III has extended an olive branch to them. Page Six, a US-based media house, has quoted a UK-based publication Daily Mail report according to which, Charles informed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they are welcome to attend the historic ceremony that will take place at Westminster Abbey in London. ANI

Malaysia landslide: 9 campers still untraced

KUALA LUMPUR: The search for missing campers caught in a deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia continued for a third day on Sunday, with the fire department saying the chance of finding survivors is slim. At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite early on Friday while campers slept in tents at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km (30 miles) north of capital Kuala Lumpur. Reuters

Pope had signed resignation letter in 2013

ROME: Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties. Francis has often said he would resign if health impaired him from running the Roman Catholic Church. Reuters