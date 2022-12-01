India to take over UNSC, G20 presidencies today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

India will formally assume the presidencies of the G20 and UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday. The G20 presidency will last a year and that of the UNSC a month.

Both global high tables for economy and security, respectively, have been immune to change. It remains to be seen whether a flurry of events in scenic locations will persuade the G20 members to accommodate the Global South in terms of higher quotas at the IMF and World Bank.

The G20, so far, has been unable to push any initiative to ensure food, fertiliser and energy security despite the resolve expressed at several ministerial meetings held under the G20 umbrella by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The G20 could make little progress, for instance, on the Indonesian G20 presidency theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger’’ and its resolve of “coordinated actions for strong, inclusive and resilient global recovery and sustainable development’’ went nowhere.

India would like to use the presidency of the G20 in many ways to reflect interests and concerns today of the Global South. During the G-20 presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The first meeting of G20 Sherpas in Udaipur will be spread over three luxury hotels and the finale is a grand dinner. The pre-presidency briefing for Ambassadors from G20 countries was held in the scenic Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Analysts believe the next G20 summit in India will be one of the highest-profile international gatherings.

Earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency and said India was taking over the G20 presidency at a time of crisis and chaos.

Meanwhile, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the priorities and work ahead of India’s December presidency.

