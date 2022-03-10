Indian Airlines hijacker shot dead in Karachi

New Delhi, March 9
Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a "businessman" in Karachi, who Indian intelligence officials said was Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines plane IC-814 and fatal stabbing of passenger Rupin Katyal.
According to digital news agency 'Chippa', "one person died in firing near a shop at Akthar Colony.” The same agency, had identified the "victim" as Zahid, 44, and later quoted Senior Superintendent of Police (Karachi east) as saying that initial investigation indicated it to be a case of personal rivalry. However, officials in India said the businessman killed was Ibrahim who was living under a false identity of Zahid Akhund for many years. —
