Indian-American couple donates $1 mn to US varsity

PTI

Houston: An Indian-American entrepreneur couple has donated 1 million dollars to fund the manufacturing lab at the University of Houston College of Technology in Sugar Land. Brij Agrawal, an alumnus of the varsity, and his wife Sunita are funding the lab, which includes 3D printers, machine tools, measuring test equipment, etc. The varsity will name the building’s ground floor auditorium, the Brij and Sunita Agrawal Auditorium, in the couples’ honour. pti

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal’s capital

kathmandu: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and adjoining areas on Wednesday. The epicentre of the quake was on the Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk district. The earthquake was felt at 3.07 pm. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualty. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing 9,000 people.