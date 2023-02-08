Indian-American girl ‘brightest’ student

Washington: Indian-American Natasha Perianayagam was named in the “world’s brightest” students list by Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth. PTI
Chilean swims 2.5 km in frozen Antarctica
Antarctica: To raise awareness for the need to protect its waters, Chilean swimmer, Barbara Hernandez, has become the first person to swim 2.5 km in frozen waters of Antarctica. IANS
NASA’s Webb detects smallest asteroid
Washington: An asteroid, the smallest observed to date with the size between 300 and 650 feet in length, has been detected by scientists using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. PTI
Ex-cop gets 36 life terms for sexual crimes in UK
London: An Indian-origin judge on Tuesday handed down 36 life sentences to a rapist convicted of violent and brutal sexual offences against a dozen women as a Scotland Yard police officer.
