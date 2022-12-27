Indian-American in race for Twitter CEO post

New Delhi: Indian-American VA Shiva Ayyadurai, who “invented email” when he was just 14, has expressed interest in taking up the position of Twitter CEO after Elon Musk said that he wishes to step down from the post. He holds four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, including a PhD in biological engineering. IANS
‘Brain-eating amoeba’ reported in S Korea
Seoul: The first infection from Naegleria fowleri, or “brain-eating amoeba,” has been reported in South Korea, the health authorities said on Monday. A Korean died from the infection. IANS
Indian gets £5,000 UK varsity scholarship
New Delhi: An Indian student, Rajvir Singh, from Bengaluru has won a prestigious scholarship worth 5,000 pounds, which is awarded to an undergraduate pursuing any of the 24 subjects offered at the University of Dundee, UK. IANS
Indian-American editor resigns to save jobs
New York: An Indian-American Pulitzer-winning editor of Detroit Free Press, Peter Bhatia, has announced his decision to step down next year to save the jobs of his staff members. IANS
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...