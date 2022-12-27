Indian-American in race for Twitter CEO post

New Delhi: Indian-American VA Shiva Ayyadurai, who “invented email” when he was just 14, has expressed interest in taking up the position of Twitter CEO after Elon Musk said that he wishes to step down from the post. He holds four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, including a PhD in biological engineering. IANS

‘Brain-eating amoeba’ reported in S Korea

Seoul: The first infection from Naegleria fowleri, or “brain-eating amoeba,” has been reported in South Korea, the health authorities said on Monday. A Korean died from the infection. IANS

Indian gets £5,000 UK varsity scholarship

New Delhi: An Indian student, Rajvir Singh, from Bengaluru has won a prestigious scholarship worth 5,000 pounds, which is awarded to an undergraduate pursuing any of the 24 subjects offered at the University of Dundee, UK. IANS

Indian-American editor resigns to save jobs

New York: An Indian-American Pulitzer-winning editor of Detroit Free Press, Peter Bhatia, has announced his decision to step down next year to save the jobs of his staff members. IANS