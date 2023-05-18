Indian-American woman found dead in Oklahoma

PTI

Houston, May 17

A 25-year-old Indian-American woman, who went missing from the US state of Texas earlier this month, was found dead nearly 322 kilometres away in neighbouring Oklahoma state, a day after she disappeared on her way to work.

Lahari Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota to work in the McKinney suburb. The update was shared on social media by the WOW community group in Texas, which helped amplify the message of her disappearance.

A resident of Mc Kinney in Collins County in Texas, Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota around El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard area in the Dallas suburb.