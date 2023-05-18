Indian-American woman found dead in Oklahoma

Houston, May 17
A 25-year-old Indian-American woman, who went missing from the US state of Texas earlier this month, was found dead nearly 322 kilometres away in neighbouring Oklahoma state, a day after she disappeared on her way to work.
Lahari Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota to work in the McKinney suburb. The update was shared on social media by the WOW community group in Texas, which helped amplify the message of her disappearance.
A resident of Mc Kinney in Collins County in Texas, Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota around El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard area in the Dallas suburb.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources
Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20
BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72
He was ailing for some time and admitted to the PGI, Chandig...