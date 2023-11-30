Indian arrested for killing grandparents, uncle in US

PTI

New York, November 29

A 23-year-old Indian student has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering his grandparents and uncle inside a New Jersey condominium, the police and media reports said.

Om Brahmbhatt is accused of shooting Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt (72), Bindu Brahmbhatt (72), and Yashkumar Brahmbhatt (38), the South Plainfield Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. Officers responded around 9 am on Monday after a neighbour reported hearing shots fired at the Traditions condo complex, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. After arriving, officers found three persons — two men and a woman — who had suffered gunshot wounds. Married couple Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt were found shot to death in the second-floor apartment, the police said. Their son, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, was also found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

