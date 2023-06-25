Indian chef jailed for molestation in Singapore

Singapore: A 44-year-old chef from India has been sentenced to three months and four weeks in jail for molesting two teenage girls in Singapore. Sushil Kumar pleaded guilty to two charges of molesting the victims, reported Today newspaper. Just about three months after he first molested a teenage girl in broad daylight near a subway train station, he targeted another girl whom he touched without consent and declared his “love” for her even though she did not know him. PTI

South Sudan gives $5 mn to support migrants

Juba: South Sudan has contributed $5 million to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, to support the most vulnerable from Sudan for their livelihood to resettle. Kuol Daniel Ayulo, first undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, on Friday said the project will support the government’s efforts to address the most urgent basic needs of returnees arriving from the crisis in Sudan and internally displaced people. ians

Cathay Pacific jet aborts takeoff, 11 injured

Taipei City: A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport early Saturday, and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said. Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a “technical issue” caused the crew to abort the takeoff and “a precautionary passenger evacuation” was initiated, the airline said in a statement. It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane. AP

PIOs jailed for leading drugs gang in England

London: An Indian-origin man and his nephew, who led a gang found guilty of supplying more than 100 kg of Class A banned drugs across the West Midlands region of England have been sentenced to a total of 32 years imprisonment by a UK court. Kamaljit Singh Chahal, 52, and Bhipon Chahal, 25, were given 14 years at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, when eight other gang members were also sentenced for operating a West Bromwich Organised Crime Group. PTI

Man feeds a sacrificial camel at a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. Reuters