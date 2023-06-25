 Indian chef jailed for molestation in Singapore : The Tribune India

globe trot

Indian chef jailed for molestation in Singapore

Indian chef jailed for molestation in Singapore

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Singapore: A 44-year-old chef from India has been sentenced to three months and four weeks in jail for molesting two teenage girls in Singapore. Sushil Kumar pleaded guilty to two charges of molesting the victims, reported Today newspaper. Just about three months after he first molested a teenage girl in broad daylight near a subway train station, he targeted another girl whom he touched without consent and declared his “love” for her even though she did not know him. PTI

South Sudan gives $5 mn to support migrants

Juba: South Sudan has contributed $5 million to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, to support the most vulnerable from Sudan for their livelihood to resettle. Kuol Daniel Ayulo, first undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, on Friday said the project will support the government’s efforts to address the most urgent basic needs of returnees arriving from the crisis in Sudan and internally displaced people. ians

Cathay Pacific jet aborts takeoff, 11 injured

Taipei City: A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport early Saturday, and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said. Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a “technical issue” caused the crew to abort the takeoff and “a precautionary passenger evacuation” was initiated, the airline said in a statement. It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane. AP

PIOs jailed for leading drugs gang in England

London: An Indian-origin man and his nephew, who led a gang found guilty of supplying more than 100 kg of Class A banned drugs across the West Midlands region of England have been sentenced to a total of 32 years imprisonment by a UK court. Kamaljit Singh Chahal, 52, and Bhipon Chahal, 25, were given 14 years at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, when eight other gang members were also sentenced for operating a West Bromwich Organised Crime Group. PTI

Man feeds a sacrificial camel at a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

4
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

5
Nation

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

6
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

7
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

8
Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

9
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

10
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

$3 billion deal with US firm

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Illegal liquor owner held

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award