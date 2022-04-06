Indian Consulate condemns assault on Sikh man in US

PTI

New York, April 5

The Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the assault on an elderly Sikh man here, terming it as “deeply disturbing,” and said they were in touch with the police investigating the heinous hate crime.

Nirmal Singh, believed to be in his 70s, was reportedly punched in the unprovoked assault on Sunday morning in Richmond Hill in Queens.

Images shared on social media showed Singh with a bloodied turban, face and clothes that has shocked the Indian community. New York police chief Keechant Sewell said, “We denounce violence and the person(s) responsible will be apprehended.” —