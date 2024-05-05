Indian Consulate identifies couple killed in Canada mishap

PTI

Toronto, May 4

The Indian diplomatic mission here has identified the Indian couple who died in a crash with their grandchild during a multi-vehicle collision when Canadian police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way earlier this week.

“Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Manivannan, Mahalakshmi and their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto posted on X on Friday.

The Consulate General “met the bereaved family at the hospital and assured all possible assistance. We are in touch with Canadian authorities”, the post said.

The couple, probably from Tamil Nadu, was on a visit to Canada. The couple’s three-month-old grandson also died in the multi-vehicle collision. Highway 401 was closed for several hours after the incident on Monday, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles, CBC News earlier reported.

