Indian engineer among 9 killed in Texas shooting

Houston, May 8
An Indian engineer was among nine persons killed when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Dallas in the US state of Texas, the authorities said on Monday.
Aishwarya Thatikonda of McKinney was shopping with a friend when they were shot by gunman Mauricio Garcia at the Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, the New York Post newspaper reported.
The shooting erupted around 3.30 pm on Saturday as throngs of shoppers filled the outdoor mall. The shooting killed at least eight persons before Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old gunman, was shot dead.
She reportedly worked as a project engineer at Perfect General Contractors LLC. She was an engineer living and working in Texas while her family was in India.
