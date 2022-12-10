Indian envoy presents credentials to King

PTI

London: Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami has become the first Indian diplomat to present his credentials to King Charles III, in a ceremony steeped in tradition and involving a classic horse-drawn carriage riding through the streets of London to Buckingham Palace. PTI

10 killed in Indonesia coal mine explosion

jakarta: Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Friday and four others were rescued, officials said. The blast, caused by a buildup of gases including methane, occurred in the privately owned mine in Sawahlunto district. ap

WH urged to translate Prez’s speeches in Hindi

washington: Given the increasingly influential role of Asian-Americans in domestic US politics, a Presidential Commission has urged the White House to translate all the speeches of President Joe Biden into Hindi and several other languages from the region which are spoken by more and more Americans.