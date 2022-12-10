Indian envoy presents credentials to King

London: Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami has become the first Indian diplomat to present his credentials to King Charles III, in a ceremony steeped in tradition and involving a classic horse-drawn carriage riding through the streets of London to Buckingham Palace. PTI
10 killed in Indonesia coal mine explosion
jakarta: Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Friday and four others were rescued, officials said. The blast, caused by a buildup of gases including methane, occurred in the privately owned mine in Sawahlunto district. ap
WH urged to translate Prez’s speeches in Hindi
washington: Given the increasingly influential role of Asian-Americans in domestic US politics, a Presidential Commission has urged the White House to translate all the speeches of President Joe Biden into Hindi and several other languages from the region which are spoken by more and more Americans.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...