Indian-origin cop accomplishes feat

New York: Captain Pratima Bhullar Maldonado, an Indian-origin police officer, has become the highest-ranking South Asian woman in the New York Police Department (NYPD), after her recent promotion to the rank of Captain. Maldonado runs the 102nd Police Precinct in South Richmond Hill, Queens. The mother of four was born in Punjab. pti
US-Indian nominated for top post in US county
New York: Indian-American attorney and educator Neil Makhija has won the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County Commissioner, inching closer to becoming the first Asian-American to hold the top post in Pennsylvania state. Makhija had thrown his hat in the ring for the primary election for Commissioner of Montgomery County.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...