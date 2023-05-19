Indian-origin cop accomplishes feat

IANS

New York: Captain Pratima Bhullar Maldonado, an Indian-origin police officer, has become the highest-ranking South Asian woman in the New York Police Department (NYPD), after her recent promotion to the rank of Captain. Maldonado runs the 102nd Police Precinct in South Richmond Hill, Queens. The mother of four was born in Punjab. pti

US-Indian nominated for top post in US county

New York: Indian-American attorney and educator Neil Makhija has won the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County Commissioner, inching closer to becoming the first Asian-American to hold the top post in Pennsylvania state. Makhija had thrown his hat in the ring for the primary election for Commissioner of Montgomery County.