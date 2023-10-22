Indian-origin experts win UK's research prize

ANI

London: Indian-origin academics from the University of Oxford and a South Asian historian from King’s College London are among 30 winners of the UK’s 3-million-pound 2023 Leverhulme Trust award, which recognises exceptional research across different fields. Prof Amia Srinivasan from the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Oxford, Fellow Oxford University Prof Ridhi Kashyap (Sociology) and Dr Berenice Guyot-Rechard are among the awardees. PTI

Food prices up, poverty surges in Pak: Report

Islamabad: The World Bank has reported an increase in poverty in Pakistan during the previous fiscal year due to soaring food and energy prices, labour market challenges and flood-related damages, a media report stated. Inflation is expected to remain elevated at 26.5% in 2024 fiscal year before moderating to 17% in 2025 fiscal year due to high-base effects and a decrease in global commodity prices. Poverty is expected to decrease to 37.2% in 2024 fiscal year. ANI

Pak expels 3,248 Afghan refugees in single day

Kabul: The state-run radio of Pakistan reported that 3,248 Afghan refugees were deported to Afghanistan from Pakistan in a single day. Over 51,000 Afghans have been deported since the deadline for the expulsion of undocumented migrants was announced. Jan Achakzai, the Minister of Information for Balochistan Province, highlighted efforts to combat illegal immigration. He emphasised that these actions extend beyond Afghan refugees, as the November 1 deadline applies to all undocumented immigrants in the province.

#England #London