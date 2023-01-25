Indian-origin FedEx CEO to get Horatio Alger Award

PTI

New York: Rajesh Subramaniam, the Indian-origin President and CEO of FedEx, was named as one of the recipients of the 2023 Horatio Alger Award for embodying “power of the American Dream”. The award is given to exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders. He grew up in Thiruvananthapuram and was selected in 2022 as president and CEO of FedEx. PTI

Ahmadi woman denied burial in Pak graveyard

Lahore: An elderly woman belonging to the community was allegedly denied burial at a graveyard by a local cleric in the Punjab province of the country. The incident occurred on Sunday in Sialkot, Punjab, some 100 km from Lahore. A 75-year-old Ahmadi woman who died on January 22 was reportedly not allowed to be buried at a graveyard in Sialkot. PTI

-16.4°C in Seoul, S Korea sees season’s coldest day

Seoul: The coldest day of the season gripped South Korea on Tuesday, with morning lows dropping to minus 16.4 degrees Celsius in Seoul and to minus 25.5 degrees in the county of Cheorwon, the state weather agency said. The lowest apparent temperature for Seoul was minus 25.5 degrees and that of Cheorwon was minus 39.3 degrees, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said in a statement. IANS