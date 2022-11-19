Indian-origin man to be Tufts University prez

New York: Eminent Indian-American academician Sunil Kumar has been appointed the next president the Tufts University, the first person of colour to occupy the position. Kumar is a Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Johns Hopkins University. PTI

NASA’s Webb spots early galaxies

Cape Canaveral: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope is finding bright, early galaxies that until now were hidden from view, including one that may have formed a mere 350 million (35 crore) years after the cosmic-creating Big Bang. AP

US Cong man pays tribute to ’84 riot-hit

Washington: A US Congressman has expressed solidarity with the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, many of whom fled to the United States. “Madam Speaker, today, I rise in solidarity with the south Jersey Sikh community,” he said. PTI

Sri Lanka to conduct elephant census in ’23

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation Ministry has decided to conduct a new countrywide census on the elephant population in 2023, the Parliament said on Friday. IANS

#nasa