Indian-origin motel owner shot dead in US

PTI

Washington, December 8

A 46-year-old Indian-origin motel owner in Newport city in the US state of North Carolina was shot dead by a homeless trespasser, who barricaded himself inside a room at the property before taking his own life, police said.

Satyen Naik was discovered with a gunshot wound outside the motel when police arrived on the scene on Wednesday.

Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis said Troy Kellum, the suspect, died at the scene after shooting himself with a handgun.

