Indian-origin nurse, 2 kids found dead in UK

PTI

London, December 16

An Indian-origin woman and her two young children died after being found with serious injuries at their home in the Northampton region of eastern England, local police said as they launched a murder investigation on Friday.

The woman, locally identified as a 40-year-old Malayali nurse from Kottayam, and her six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter died after being discovered in their home in the town of Kettering.

A 52-year-old man, believed to be the woman’s husband, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

“There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is, but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the children,” said Superintendent Steve Freeman, local policing area commander for Northamptonshire police.