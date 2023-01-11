Indian-origin Pillai chosen premier of Canada’s Yukon

PTI

Toronto, January 10

Indian-origin Cabinet minister Ranj Pillai will on January 14 take oath as the 10th premier of Canada’s territory of Yukon, becoming the second politician of Indian heritage to head a region in the country, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Pillai, whose roots can be traced to Kerala, was on January 8 unanimously chosen as the leader of Yukon Liberal Party, the party said in a statement.

