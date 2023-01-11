Indian-origin Pillai chosen premier of Canada’s Yukon

Toronto, January 10
Indian-origin Cabinet minister Ranj Pillai will on January 14 take oath as the 10th premier of Canada’s territory of Yukon, becoming the second politician of Indian heritage to head a region in the country, according to a media report on Tuesday.
Pillai, whose roots can be traced to Kerala, was on January 8 unanimously chosen as the leader of Yukon Liberal Party, the party said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Lok Sabha Speaker also advises judiciary to ‘remain within c...
Punjab CM's threat works, PCS officers end stir
Panel to look into ‘false’ Vigilance cases against colleague...
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...