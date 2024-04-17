Indian-origin principal wins suit over prayer ban

London: An Indian-origin school principal, often referred to as “Britain’s strictest headmistress”, has hailed a UK High Court ruling upholding her ban on prayer rituals after a Muslim pupil challenged it as discriminatory. Katherine Birbalsingh had told the court that Michaela School — a “secular” secondary school for boys and girls in Wembley — did not allow religious prayers in keeping with its ethos of promoting an “inclusive environment”. pti

Stabbed bishop a TikTok star with massive following

SYDNEY: Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel who was stabbed during a church service live-streamed from Sydney is a social media star with followers around the world, but the bearded clergyman is also a divisive preacher. The 53-year-old, with a popular youth following on TikTok, was awarded by YouTube in 2023 for hitting 1 lakh subscribers. He has been a target for criticism, hate and online trolling. Reuters

