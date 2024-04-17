Indian-origin principal wins suit over prayer ban

London: An Indian-origin school principal, often referred to as “Britain’s strictest headmistress”, has hailed a UK High Court ruling upholding her ban on prayer rituals after a Muslim pupil challenged it as discriminatory. Katherine Birbalsingh had told the court that Michaela School — a “secular” secondary school for boys and girls in Wembley — did not allow religious prayers in keeping with its ethos of promoting an “inclusive environment”. pti
Stabbed bishop a TikTok star with massive following
SYDNEY: Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel who was stabbed during a church service live-streamed from Sydney is a social media star with followers around the world, but the bearded clergyman is also a divisive preacher. The 53-year-old, with a popular youth following on TikTok, was awarded by YouTube in 2023 for hitting 1 lakh subscribers. He has been a target for criticism, hate and online trolling. Reuters
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
