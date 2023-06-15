Indian-origin teenaged girl among three Nottingham stabbing victims

Tribune News Service

new delhi, June 14

An Indian-origin teenaged university student, who represented England in junior hockey competitions, was named by the local police on Wednesday as one of the three victims of murderous attacks in Nottingham city early on Tuesday.

Grace O’Malley Kumar, 19, was reportedly with fellow University of Nottingham student cricketer friend Barnaby Webber, also 19, when the attacker is said to have fatally stabbed the duo in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said the 31-year-old suspect, who remains in custody, then went on to stab a man in his 60s to death and also attempted to run over three person with a van stolen from that man.

“We are keeping an ‘open mind’ and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts, as we would normally do in such circumstances,” an official said.

While the victims are yet to be formally named by the police, local media reports from Nottingham have thrown light on some information around Grace Kumar — who is believed to be the daughter of London-based doctor of Indian origin, Dr Sanjoy Kumar. He is dubbed a “hero” doctor who saved the lives of some stab victims back in 2009.