Indian-origin Usha Reddi seeks re-election in Kansas Senate

PTI

New York, December 9

Indian-American Senator Usha Reddi from the 22nd district of Kansas state of the US has submitted her candidacy for another term in the state legislature. The Democrat, who has held the seat following previous senator Tom Hawk’s withdrawal from the legislature in January this year, announced her candidacy on X. “Public service is a significant part of my life, and I am dedicated to continuing to work for the people as your State Senator!” she wrote.

