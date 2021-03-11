Indian Peacekeepers with UNMISS garner respect and admiration from local authorities and communities for courage

PTI

United Nations, June 7

Indian peacekeepers deployed with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have garnered respect and admiration from local authorities and citizens for their courage and service.

They go above and beyond the call of duty to carry out their UN mandates and extend crucial capacity-building skills in veterinary services to support communities.

India has been among the largest troop-contributing countries to the UN peacekeeping missions. In April this year, the 1,160 Indian peacekeepers serving in the Upper Nile state in South Sudan were awarded UN medals for their exemplary work and service.

Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Varghese from the Indian veterinarians in Malakal, South Sudan, told in a telephonic interview that in the Upper Nile state, "we are the only contingent with the veterinary support. Apart from this, we also carry out a lot of capacity building, skills development initiatives, including computer skills training for students as well as various educational awareness programs in science for girls.”

He said that government veterinary facilities are almost non-existent, and animals are the source and sustenance of livelihood for all the local and indigenous communities.

He added that by providing veterinary services and treating the animals, their health improves, which in turn, has a positive impact on food security and income for the communities.

Apart from providing animal treatment, the Indian contingent also carries out other CIMIC activities, including capacity building and sharing best practices on animal management.

After the Indian peacekeepers were awarded medals for their excellent service, Colonel Rawat said we strongly believe in supporting income-generating activities, like vocational training. With skills, one can earn money and feed a family. We want to be remembered for having left positive memories of people living here.

He said that for him and the entire Indian contingent, it is an honour to represent the country and to work in the multicultural and dynamic environment in South Sudan.

India has got a long history of rich culture and heritage. It's our moral obligation to contribute and do our part so that people should live in peace and security, he said.