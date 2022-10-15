Indian PhD student stabbed multiple times in Australia, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

A 28-year-old Indian PhD student in Australia has been stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen by a man he had never met before, prompting India to demand strict action against the perpetrators.

The incident took place on October 6, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, Sydney, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has enabled the issuance of travel documents to his family.

Asked if it was a racial attack, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said though there was speculation in this direction, he would not like to get into it as the government’s primary focus was on proper treatment for Shubham.

“According to our information, he is in hospital. The High Commission in Canberra and the Consulate in Sydney are in close touch with local authorities as well as the family here,” he said, adding some staffers from the consulate went to the hospital on Thursday.

Shubham, a BTech and Masters’ degree holder from IIT, Chennai, had arrived in Australia in September last year to pursue PhD in mechanical engineering at the University of NSW in Sydney.

Acting on reports that Shubham’s family has been waiting for a visa for a week, the MEA got in touch with the Australian High Commission, which led to the issuance of the travel documents of the family.

After the attack, Shubham was assisted by locals and taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital where he had to undergo surgeries. His condition remains critical.