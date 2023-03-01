Indian shot dead by police in Sydney

PTI

Melbourne, February 28

A 32-year-old Indian national was shot dead by the Australian police on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner at a railway station in Sydney and threatened law enforcement officers, media reports said.

Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was identified by the Consulate General of India in Sydney, as the man who was fatally shot by the police. Ahmed allegedly attacked a 28-year-old cleaner at the Auburn train station in Sydney on Tuesday before arriving at Auburn police station, police officials said.

Two police officers were leaving the police station, when they were confronted by Ahmed, who tried to attack them, the report said. A police officer fired three shots, two of which hit Ahmed in the chest. A probationary constable also used her Taser on him, it said.

Ahmed was immediately treated at the scene by paramedics and was rushed to a local hospital. But he was pronounced dead, the report said. Police officers are investigating whether mental health played a part in Ahmed stabbing the cleaner and threatening the police officers, it said.

Ahmed had five previous interactions with the police, all of which were non-criminal and Covid related, the report said. He was living in Australia on a bridging visa.

“The incident is extremely disturbing and unfortunate. We have formally taken up the matter with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New South Wales Office as well as state police authorities,” the Consulate said.

At a press conference, New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the counter-terrorism unit would be brought in to help in the investigation. The two men were not known to each other.