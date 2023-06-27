Indian student dies in UK

PTI

London, June 26

A 25-year-old student from Tamil Nadu who was pursuing his postgraduate degree in the UK died after being pulled from a canal in the city of Birmingham, police said on Monday.

Jeevanth Sivakumar, a student at Aston University in Birmingham, was found in the Worcester and Birmingham canal at Matrons Walk, Selly Oak, by West Midlands Police on Wednesday.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called in but they later said in a statement that “it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man”. “His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner in due course,” the police said.